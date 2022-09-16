Wolves v Manchester City | Where To Watch / Live Stream

Wolves host Manchester City on Saturday in the Premier League and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.

Liverpool have once again been linked with Portugal international Matheus Nunes despite the fact he has only signed for the Midlands club in the summer so Reds fans may be interested to tune to see how he fares against the Champions.

IMAGO / PA Images

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 12:30pm BST

United States of America

Eastern time: 7:30am ET

Pacific time: 4:30am PT

Central time: 6:30am CT

India

Kick-off is at 5:00pm IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 9:30pm AEST

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BT Sport, BTsport.com, and the BT Sport app.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on the USA Network and Universo.

In Canada, the match can be watched on fuboTV.

Viewers in India can watch the match on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ hotstar.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |