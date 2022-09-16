Wolves v Manchester City | Where To Watch / Live Stream
Wolves host Manchester City on Saturday in the Premier League and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.
Liverpool have once again been linked with Portugal international Matheus Nunes despite the fact he has only signed for the Midlands club in the summer so Reds fans may be interested to tune to see how he fares against the Champions.
What Time Is The Match?
United Kingdom
The match starts at 12:30pm BST
United States of America
Eastern time: 7:30am ET
Pacific time: 4:30am PT
Central time: 6:30am CT
India
Kick-off is at 5:00pm IST
Read More
Australia
Kick-off is at 9:30pm AEST
Where to Watch / Live Stream
For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BT Sport, BTsport.com, and the BT Sport app.
For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on the USA Network and Universo.
In Canada, the match can be watched on fuboTV.
Viewers in India can watch the match on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ hotstar.
In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Watch: Liverpool 2-1 Ajax Match Highlights | Matip Header Wins It Late On
- Liverpool 2-1 Ajax | Man Of The Match | Champions League
- Report: Liverpool Face Strong Competition For In Demand Midfielder
- 'A Little Bit Of Complacency'- Ex Liverpool Man On Disappointing Start To Season
- Liverpool To Fight Arsenal And AC Milan For Real Madrid Midfielder Marco Asensio
- Report: Liverpool Tried 'Impossible' Transfer For Bundesliga Midfield Star
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |