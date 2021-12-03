Wolves vs Liverpool: Manager Match Up - Bruno Lage And Jurgen Klopp

This Saturday Liverpool will face an unknown force in Bruno Lage's Wolverhampton Wanderers, with the former Benfica manager a new addition to the Premier League. So what can be expected?



Bruno Lage was a coach at every level between 2004-2012 at Benfica whilst also havi stints in the English Leagues working as an assistant coach at both Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea.

Andrew Yates / Sportimage

After returning to the Benfica reserve team, Lage took charge of the first team half way through the season on 3rd January 2019 and led Benfica to their 37th league title.

In June 2021 Lage was lined up as successor to Nuno Espírito Santo at Wolves and has had a mixed bag of results leading up to this fixture.

After 16 games Wolves have a win percentage of 43% under Lage, winning seven games, drawing four and losing five compared to Jurgen Klopp's 76% win rate this season in all competitions.

Coming up against a Liverpool side in spectacular form and seemingly deploying a system with three central defenders, it would be difficult to see how Lage and his team will cope with the bombardment from either flank.

Raul Jimenez of Wolverhampton Wanderers Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Klopp will look to exploit those areas of the pitch but will be very wary of the attacking prowess the Wolves front three possess, including the re-introduced Raúl Jiménez. It will be interesting to see if Klopp shuffles the pack once again or sticks with the side that was so ruthless at Goodison Park earlier in the week.

Head to head, both coaches know what success feels like and can get the best out of their respective teams, but it seems Klopp may have the upper hand in this tie.

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook