WSL: Liverpool v Everton - How to Watch, Live Stream

Matt Beard's Liverpool will be looking for another three points when they take on Everton in the WSL on Sunday at Anfield.

Last week, the Reds shocked everyone in their season opener when Katie Stengel scored two late penalties to give Liverpool the victory over champions Chelsea after they had trailed 1-0 at half-time.

Stengel Gives Reds Three Points IMAGO / News Images Katie Stengel scores from the penalty spot in the win against WSL champions Chelsea. There is bound to be a fantastic atmosphere at Anfield for the visit of neighbours Everton who lost their opening match 1-0 away to West Ham. Liverpoolfc.com

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 6:45pm BST

United States of America

Eastern time 1:45pm ET

Pacific time: 10:45am PT

Central time: 12:45pm CT

Australia

Kick-off is at 3:45am AEST (Monday)

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Football, and Sky GO.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on Paramount+.

In Canada, the match can be watched on Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet Now Plus, Sportsnet World, and Sportsnet World Plus.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.

