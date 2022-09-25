Skip to main content
WSL: Liverpool v Everton - How to Watch, Live Stream

IMAGO / Action Plus

WSL: Liverpool v Everton - How to Watch, Live Stream

Liverpool will look to build on last week's victory against reigning WSL champions Chelsea in the Merseyside derby and we can bring you the details of how to watch the match.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Matt Beard's Liverpool will be looking for another three points when they take on Everton in the WSL on Sunday at Anfield.

Last week, the Reds shocked everyone in their season opener when Katie Stengel scored two late penalties to give Liverpool the victory over champions Chelsea after they had trailed 1-0 at half-time.

Stengel Gives Reds Three Points

Katie Stengel

Katie Stengel scores from the penalty spot in the win against WSL champions Chelsea.

There is bound to be a fantastic atmosphere at Anfield for the visit of neighbours Everton who lost their opening match 1-0 away to West Ham. 

Anfield Road stand

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 6:45pm BST

United States of America

Eastern time  1:45pm ET

Pacific time:  10:45am PT

Central time: 12:45pm CT

Australia

Kick-off is at 3:45am AEST (Monday)

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Football, and Sky GO.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on Paramount+.

In Canada, the match can be watched on Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet Now Plus, Sportsnet World, and Sportsnet World Plus.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

LiverpoolEverton

Schedule

Florent Snama-Pongolle
Match Coverage

Watch: Florent Sinama-Pongolle Celebrates Liverpool Goal Like Jurgen Klopp

By Neil Andrew
Roger Federer
Articles

Virgil van Dijk Pays Respect To Roger Federer On Twitter After His Retirement

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Naby Keita
News

Report: Liverpool 'Confident' Of Agreeing New Contract For Naby Keita

By Jim Nichol-Turner
Virgil van Dijk Kevin De Bruyne
News

International Break - Fixtures & Results Featuring Liverpool Players

By Neil Andrew
Cristiano Ronaldo Diogo Jota
News

Watch: Diogo Jota Scores For Portugal After Cristiano Ronaldo Assist

By Neil Andrew
Jurgen Klopp
Articles

Three Big Decisions For Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp When The Premier League Returns

By Neil Andrew
Bukayo Saka
Opinions

Five Shocking Transfers Liverpool Should Attempt Next Year

By Damon Carr
Ismael Bennacer
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Still Interested In AC Milan Midfielder

By Neil Andrew