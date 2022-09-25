WSL: Liverpool v Everton - How to Watch, Live Stream
Matt Beard's Liverpool will be looking for another three points when they take on Everton in the WSL on Sunday at Anfield.
Last week, the Reds shocked everyone in their season opener when Katie Stengel scored two late penalties to give Liverpool the victory over champions Chelsea after they had trailed 1-0 at half-time.
Stengel Gives Reds Three Points
Katie Stengel scores from the penalty spot in the win against WSL champions Chelsea.
There is bound to be a fantastic atmosphere at Anfield for the visit of neighbours Everton who lost their opening match 1-0 away to West Ham.
What Time Is The Match?
United Kingdom
The match starts at 6:45pm BST
United States of America
Eastern time 1:45pm ET
Pacific time: 10:45am PT
Central time: 12:45pm CT
Australia
Kick-off is at 3:45am AEST (Monday)
Read More
Where to Watch / Live Stream
For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Football, and Sky GO.
For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on Paramount+.
In Canada, the match can be watched on Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet Now Plus, Sportsnet World, and Sportsnet World Plus.
In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Jude Bellingham In Dreamland After 'Hero' Steven Gerrard Praise Of Liverpool Target
- Three Big Decisions For Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp When The Premier League Returns
- Virgil van Dijk Pays Respect To Roger Federer On Twitter After His Retirement
- 'For Them, Greed Is Good' - Finance Guru on Liverpool TV Greed
- Report: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah Is Now The Fifth Highest Paid Player In The World
- 'It's The Injury Situation' - Liverpool Legend John Barnes Reasoning Behind Poor Start
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |