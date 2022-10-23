WSL: Liverpool Winless In Three League Games Following Arsenal Defeat

Liverpool's poor run of form in the Women's Super League continued as The Reds were beaten 2-0 by Arsenal.

Matt Beard's side have now lost their last three games in the league and currently sit ninth in the table.

The Gunners took the lead just 15 minutes into the first half through Lia Walti, who capitalised after the hosts were unable to deal with an Arsenal corner.

The visitors then doubled their lead just seven minutes later when Frida Maanum slotted the ball beyond Rachael Laws from close range.

IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

It was a deserved win for the London natives, who created far more goal-scoring opportunities than their opponents.

England star Beth Mead came close to opening the scoring in the 11th minute after Caitlin Foord floated a brilliant cross into the area to the unmarked winger, but the shot was blocked well by Megan Campbell.

The chance appeared to act as a trigger for the away side, who started to apply more pressure from this point onward after a fairly slow start.

The visitors almost broke the deadlock once again after some fantastic interplay which resulted in Stina Blackstenius sliding a fantastic pass across the box to Katie McCabe, who was just unable to reach the ball.

IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

And Arsenal's pressure paid off in the 15th minute as Walti smashed the ball home with a volleyed effort after The Reds were unable to deal with a Gunners corner.

The visitors would then double their lead in the 22nd minute when Maanum slid the ball beyond Laws at the near post after Foord played the midfielder through with a brilliant pass.

The Gunners really started to dominate the game and could have had another just two minutes later when Foord hit the post after curling the ball beyond a beaten Laws.

The Gunners should've had a third in the 43rd minute when the ball broke to an unmarked Kim Little in the box, but the midfielder's shot fizzed over the bar from close range when she should have been hitting the target.

IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

The Reds had a good opportunity to half the deficit just three minutes after the break when Foord was unable to clear a Katie Stengel cross in rather calamitous fashion. The ball then broke to Emma Koivisto but the wingback was unable to beat Manuela Zinsberger from around six yards out.

The Reds managed to contain Arsenal much better in the second half, with the away team struggling to create any real chances for a large period of the half.

The visitor's first real chance of the half came in the 72nd minute when Laws was forced to make a fantastic stop to deny Foord after she had been played through by Mead.

Liverpool then had another chance in the 75th minute when Fahey's low effort whistled just past the post after Taylor Hinds did incredibly well to win the ball back in the Arsenal box with some tenacious pressing.

Laws was forced into making another good save in the 90th minute when a cross was floated into Mead at the back post, but the winger was unable to beat Liverpool's keeper with a sliced effort.

Mead then came close once more a minute later after Foord cut the ball back across the box to the England international, but her effort floated over the bar from around six yards out.

The England international's chance proved to be the last action of the game, with the away team running out 2-0 winners.

Liverpool will now face Leicester in the League Cup on Wednesday before they go head to head with Manchester City in the league next weekend, in another match that is likely to be a tough test for The Reds.

