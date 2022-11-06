WSL Match Report: Liverpool Suffer 5th Consecutive WSL Defeat At The Hands Of Rachel Daly's Penalty.

Matt Beard's Liverpool side suffered their 5th consecutive defeat in the Women's Super League, after losing 1-0 to Aston Villa at Prenton Park. A solid first-half performance was unravelled when Reds goalkeeper Rachael Laws took out Aston Villa's Kirsty Hanson, giving the visitors a penalty which Rachel Daly coolly converted.

After an uneventful start, Rachel Daly went down with an injury on the 19th-minute mark, seeking medical assistance. Fortunately for Aston Villa, she was able to continue.

Liverpool had the first effort of the game 30 minutes in when Jasmine Matthews was able to bring a bouncing ball down from the edge of the area and strike a half-volley at goal. Her effort was deflected and went out for a reds corner.

After successfully defending an Aston Villa counterattack, Liverpool looked to break through Melissa Lawley, who was brought down by Mayumi Pacheco after beating two Villa players. Pacheco was then the recipient of the first yellow card of the afternoon.

IMAGO / News Images

The Reds looked to get in front five minutes before the break when Koivisto's cross found Lawley at the back post, but the forward passed up the chance of an effort at goal, instead laying the ball off for Taylor Hinds, whose shot went wide.

Matt Beard's side continued to search for an opening, some fantastic hold-up play by Katie Stengel allowed her the space to pass to Koivisto in the Villa penalty area, but her shot sailed wide of the far post.

The home side's late first-half surge continued, Rachel Furness curled in a delightful cross to Gilly Flaherty, who was still lingering following a free-kick, but her header was straight into the hands of Aston Villa goalkeeper Anna Leat.

IMAGO / News Images

The last chance of the half came in added time, when Megan Campbell launched one of her signature throws in towards the Villa box, finding the head of Katie Stengel, but her header went into the side-netting.

After a long period under the cosh, Alisha Lehmann couldn't believe her look when Koivisto's slip allowed her to break free and counterattack, having the whole Liverpool half to run into unopposed. After carrying the ball across the majority of the pitch, her one-on-one effort hit the post following a crucial touch from Reds keeper Rachael Laws.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Kirsty Hanson found herself latching onto a loose ball 55th minutes in, with Liverpool's keeper Laws believing she could come out and beat her to it, but she couldn't. The Red's number one missed the ball and took out Hanson in the process, giving the visitors a clear-as-day penalty, which Rachel Daly calmly slotted down the middle of the goal to open the scoring.

Carla Ward made her first substitution of the game as Alisha Lehmann made way for Natasha Harding.

Following her goal, Daly refused to listen to the referee's whistle after the linesman's flag ruled her offside, taking a shot at goal anyway. Villa's number '8' earned them their second booking of the game.

IMAGO / News Images

Matt Beard made his first changes of the game in the 71st minute as Rachel Furness and Yana Daniels were replaced by Missy Bo Kearns and the returning Shanice van de Sanden.

Aston Villa looked to defend their lead at all costs, including time-wasting. As goalkeeper Anna Leat was booked for delaying her goal-kick for too long.

Liverpool looked like they were about to be subject to another Aston Villa counter-attack, until Niamh Fahey pulled Hanson down to the ground before the reds could be properly exposed, earning herself a yellow card in the process.

IMAGO / News Images

Beard made another set of double substitutions, when Taylor Hinds and Melissa Lawley made way for Rhiannon Robe and Carla Humphrey, with only minutes left on the clock.

The visitors continued to time-waste as the clock neared closer to full-time, with forward Kirsty Hanson being booked for taking an eternity to take a throw-in near the dugouts.

Liverpool Starting XI - Laws, Koivisto, Hinds, Flaherty, Jasmine Matthews, Megan Campbell, Fahey, Stengel, Daniels, Furness, Lawley

Liverpool Substitutes - Cumings, Kirby, Robe, Roberts, van de Sanden, Humphrey, Kearns, Wardlaw, Silcock

Aston Villa Starting XI - Leat, Mayling, Lehmann, Daly, Dali, Turner, Patten, Brown, Hanson, Corsie, Pacheco

Aston Villa Substitutes - Draper, McLoughlin, Harding, Gregory, Goodwin

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |