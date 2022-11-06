WSL Player Ratings: Liverpool Suffer 1-0 Defeat To Aston Villa

After losing their last four league games, it's fair to say Liverpool headed into their match against Aston Villa in desperate need of a win.

But it was another day to forget for The Reds, who were beaten 1-0 by Villa in a scrappy match.

The hosts looked solid in a defensive sense but were poor in possession and failed to create any huge chances all afternoon.

And despite this defensive solidity, disaster struck in the 56th minute when the home side gave away a penalty which was tucked away by Rachael Daly.

The result means Matt Beard's side have now lost five games on the bounce and currently sit tenth in the Women's Super League table.

Player Ratings

Rachael Laws- 7

Had very little to do in the first half but made an incredible save in a one-on-one scenario against Alisha Lehmann, pushing her effort onto the post before gathering the ball. The Reds keeper was unable to deal with the same scenario again when she took out Kirsty Hanson to give away a penalty in the 57th minute but wasn't helped at all by her defence.

Emma Koivisto- 6

Had a slow start to the game but became more involved in the game in an attacking sense toward the end of the first half. Came close with a sliced effort and made some good driving runs up the pitch.

Gilly Flaherty- 5

The back three looked solid for the most part but Flaherty allowed Hanson to get in behind her, which resulted in the penalty being given.

Megan Campbell- 6

Was dispossessed far too easily on the edge of her box in the first ten minutes, which led to a shaky moment for the team. Recovered fairly well after the mistake though and was dependable in a defensive sense

Niamh Fahey- 7

Put in the strongest performance out of the back three, made several important blocks and challenges, also looked composed on the ball in possession. An impressive outing for the captain.

Taylor Hinds- 6

Incredibly assured in possession and performed her defensive duties well. Did very little wrong all afternoon. Solid performance.

Jasmine Matthews- 4

Was unable to retain possession well in the middle of the park, which allowed Villa to dominate the ball and pen The Reds into their own half.

Rachael Furness- 5

Whipped a fantastic ball into the box from a central position that should have been dispatched by Fahey. The veteran midfielder looked more composed in possession than her partner in the middle of the pitch but was unable to stop Villa's dominance in the centre.

Yana Daniels- 4

Less involved than her counterpart on the opposite flank, the winger was unable to really influence the game and did very little when she had the ball.

Katie Stengel- 5

Cut an isolated figure for the most part due to the lack of service from her teammates, still showcased her impressive holdup abilities on multiple occasions. The striker only really had half chances at best.

Melissa Lawley- 5

Showed some moments of quality on the ball, taking on opposition defenders successfully in the first half but faded after the break.

