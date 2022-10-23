WSL Player Ratings: Liverpool Suffer Third Consecutive Defeat To Clinical Arsenal

Liverpool Women's suffered their third defeat in a row at the hands of a clinical Arsenal side this afternoon in Women's Super League action. Two goals in 25 minutes from Lia Walti and Frida Maanum were enough to get the job done and see out the three points, with the reds unable to find a way back into the contest.

Player Ratings:

Rachael Laws - 6

Couldn't have done much about Arsenal's opening goal. Defence didn't do her any favours for the second and made a great save to deny a third. Distribution wasn't great, however, handing possession of the ball back to the visitors often.

IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

Emma Koivisto - 5

Good work rate at right-wing back but output was sloppy overall. A good outlet on the right where the red's possession often went, but failed to create an opening when on the ball

Taylor Hinds - 6

A quiet start, the left side was nonexistent for the opening 30 minutes with play being focused down the right. However when on the ball shown good crossing ability and some tidy play. Teammates needed to get her on the ball more often.

Gilly Flaherty - 4

Had to get closer to Maanum for the second goal, looked far too easy for the Arsenal forward to drive at the goal. Distribution wasn't fantastic either and cohesion across that back three didn't seem as strong as usual.

IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

Jasmine Matthews -6

A slow start in midfield, with only her and Holland in midfield it was a tough task for the pair. But when she did get on the ball showcased her technical ability and held her own when needed.

Megan Campbell - 6

Put in an impressive last-ditch block on Beth Mead's back post effort which looked goal bound. Also shown so excellent defensive recoveries, but has some accountability for the team's overall defensive performance.

Niamh Fahey - 5

Hot and cold performance from Fahey today, times where she looked in control of the back line and showed her commanding and demanding qualities. Then occasions where she miss-timed interceptions and tackles and distributed the ball poorly.

IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

Katie Stengel - 6

Always an outlet at centre forward. Had a busy start but service quickly dried up for her. Liverpool needed to involve her more and get bodies around her, some qualities of hers were wasted today.

Yana Daniels - 6

Displayed great tenacity and work rate. A good shift but failed to give Katie Stengel good support and had little attacking output

Ceri Holland - 6

A decent progressor in the middle but needed some support. Felt sorry for her and Matthews at times in a two-player midfield. Broke the lines well to help retain possession.

IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

Melissa Lawley - 4

Relatively quiet in terms of involvements, when she was on the ball however shown a lack of care, including one really poor pass meant for Taylor Hinds during a promising spell of possession, ultimately giving Arsenal back control.

Substitutions:

Missy Bo Kearns - 5

Great drive from deep and pass to Stengel. Carried the ball really well, driving from deep and almost playing Stengel in behind, would have liked to see more of her in the game as she made a positive impact and impression when she came on.

IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

Rachel Furness - 4

Struggled to properly make an impact when coming on, which was going to be tough considering there was little rhythm or momentum in the contest when she was introduced.

Leighanne Robe - N/A

Rhiannon Roberts - N/A