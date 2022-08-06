‘Yes, a Great Goal, Could Have Scored Another One as Well, Maybe Two – Crazy’ - Klopp on Darwin Nunez Premier League Debut

Liverpool started their Premier League campaign with a disappointing draw at the hands of newly promoted side Fulham. One positive from the Liverpool performance was the 40-minute cameo from new frontman Darwin Nunez, who scored and assisted once introduced, Jurgen Klopp has shared his thoughts on the Uruguayan's debut.

Nunez came onto the field in the 50th minute in place of Roberto Firmino and was a constant threat for Liverpool, scoring his first Premier League goal before setting up Mohammed Salah to score again on opening day.

Speaking in his post-match presser, as quoted by Liverpool FC, Klopp said "All fine, that’s how it should be. In a situation like that when we don’t really find a way in front of the goal, you need this extra determination, and the difference as well, it makes it difficult for the opponent obviously.

"Yes, a great goal, could have scored another one as well, maybe two – crazy. So, he is involved in a lot of goal-scoring situations – that's really cool and that's where we have to bring him up."

IMAGO / Action Plus

Klopp went on to add how excited he is for Nunez's performances once the team clicks into gear "Now imagine we would play good, how often we could set him up then? Because that was obviously our main problem, that our delivery was most of the time not good enough, and that was alright

"We had massive chances, it's crazy. If I would watch it back, if you watch highlights, you could misunderstand this game completely because we had a few really good situations, but between these situations we just didn't play well."

