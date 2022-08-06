Skip to main content

‘Yes, a Great Goal, Could Have Scored Another One as Well, Maybe Two – Crazy’ - Klopp on Darwin Nunez Premier League Debut

Liverpool started their Premier League campaign with a disappointing draw at the hands of newly promoted side Fulham. One positive from the Liverpool performance was the 40-minute cameo from new frontman Darwin Nunez, who scored and assisted once introduced, Jurgen Klopp has shared his thoughts on the Uruguayan's debut.

Nunez came onto the field in the 50th minute in place of Roberto Firmino and was a constant threat for Liverpool, scoring his first Premier League goal before setting up Mohammed Salah to score again on opening day.

Speaking in his post-match presser, as quoted by Liverpool FC, Klopp said "All fine, that’s how it should be. In a situation like that when we don’t really find a way in front of the goal, you need this extra determination, and the difference as well, it makes it difficult for the opponent obviously. 

"Yes, a great goal, could have scored another one as well, maybe two – crazy. So, he is involved in a lot of goal-scoring situations – that's really cool and that's where we have to bring him up." 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Darwin Nunez

Klopp went on to add how excited he is for Nunez's performances once the team clicks into gear "Now imagine we would play good, how often we could set him up then? Because that was obviously our main problem, that our delivery was most of the time not good enough, and that was alright

"We had massive chances, it's crazy. If I would watch it back, if you watch highlights, you could misunderstand this game completely because we had a few really good situations, but between these situations we just didn't play well."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Jordan Henderson Thiago Luis Diaz Virgil van Dijk
Match Coverage

Player Ratings: Fulham 2 Liverpool 2

By Jim Nichol-Turner15 seconds ago
Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Watch: Fulham 2-2 Liverpool - Jurgen Klopp Post Match Press Conference - Reds Hit By Midfield Injuries

By Neil Andrew37 minutes ago
Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Match Report: Fulham 2 Liverpool 2 - Disappointing Draw on Opening Day

By Jim Nichol-Turner45 minutes ago
Thiago Alcantara
Match Coverage

Liverpool Vs Fulham Ends In A Draw As Fulham Win The Battle For Midfield Control

By Justin Foster55 minutes ago
Darwin Nunez
Match Coverage

Watch: Fulham 2-2 Liverpool | Match Highlights | Premier League | Reds Under Par In Season Opener

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Thiago Alcantara
News

Liverpool Suffer Thiago Alcantara Injury Blow In Draw With Fulham

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Darwin Nunez
Match Coverage

‘We Played a Really Bad Game. The Attitude Was Not Right at the Start’ - Jurgen Klopp’s Thoughts After Liverpool Held to Draw by Fulham

By Matty Orme1 hour ago
Mohamed Salah
Match Coverage

Twitter Reacts to Liverpool’s 2-2 Draw Away to Fulham

By Matty Orme1 hour ago