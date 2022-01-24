'You Get A Bit Complacent' - Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain On Alisson Becker's Performance For Liverpool Against Crystal Palace

After Liverpool's hard fought 3-1 victory over Crystal Palace on Sunday, one of the goalscorers, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, was thankful for the efforts of keeper Alisson Becker.

The Reds were in sublime form as they stormed into a two goal lead only to be pegged back by Palace in the second half before Fabinho's controversial penalty settled the contest.

Liverpool had the excellence of Alisson to thank for the three points and Oxlade-Chamberlain told liverpoolfc.com that his teammates need to guard against the Brazilian's brilliance being taken for granted.

"Sometimes you get a bit complacent with expecting Ali to make those sort of saves. But he is world-class and moments like that win you games.

"You do sometimes get used to him doing it and you can’t take that for granted, it’s unbelievable.

"But it’s more disappointing from us because of the way we had the game at that point and had it fairly under control, to then have to rely on him and put him under that pressure to pull off those saves - it’s a bit sloppy from us and we weren’t happy with that.

"But it’s great to have him behind you in case you do [need him], and he saved us there today and was definitely a massive part of the three points. He’s brilliant and he keeps doing it so long may it continue."

