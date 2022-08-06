‘You Really Want to Know on a Scale of One to 10? Twelve’ - Jurgen Klopp on Opening Weekend Frustrations

Liverpool suffered an opening weekend setback at the hands of Championship winners Fulham earlier today. Liverpool was lucky to come away from Craven Cottage with a point after the 2-2 draw. Manager Jurgen Klopp has shared his frustrations with the game.

Fulham looked lively and caused Liverpool several problems within the game, taking the lead twice through goals from star man Mitrovic, Liverpool looked a shadow of the side that clinched the Community Shield against Manchester City last weekend.

In his post-match press conference as quoted by Liverpool FC, Klopp said "You really want to know on a scale of one to 10? Twelve.

"Very. First of all, I have said it a couple of times, I feel much more responsible for defeats than if you win, and that's unfortunately my nature. The performance was a defeat – the result is not a defeat but the performance was a defeat and that's why we have to figure out what happened."

The German added "It can happen. And again, if we win today and don’t learn anything from the game, much worse than getting a point and learn the right things – I'm fine with that.

"So that's what we are working on now. That's not us today, it was not us today. I don’t want to take anything away from Fulham, they did really well, but to be 100 per cent honest, we were in front of the goal and should’ve scored, so that’s the truth as well.

"We played a really bad game and get a point, so that's all a truth as well. But playing the way we played is not how we should play and that’s why my frustration about that is pretty high."

