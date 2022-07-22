Skip to main content

Young Liverpool Side Ease To Win Over Kidderminster Harriers

Liverpool have won 3-1 in a pre-season against National League North Side Kidderminster Harriers at the Aggborough stadium. 

A young Reds side was on the pitch, with the first team squad out on pre-season tour in Austria.

First half goals from Jake Cain and Leighton Clarkson sealed the win in the first half for the Reds, who were managed by Barry Lewtas. 

An early gold in the second half for Kidderminster saw some nerves set in for the Reds in the second half, as they failed to create many chances across the second half. 

A chance did come though very late into the second half however, as Fidel O'Rourke ran into the box to have his shot saved by the 'keeper before Oakley Cannonier turned the ball in from close range. 

That proved to be it for the Reds, who put in an accomplished performance for such a young side. 

Leighton Clarkson put in a player of the match performance in the first half, controlling the game in midfield and topping it off with a goal. 

The attendance was 2,888 with 462 fans in the away, most of which were local to the surrounding areas of Kidderminster. 

