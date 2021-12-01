Skip to main content
December 1, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

'You're Going Into A Hostile Place' - Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold Speaking Ahead Of The Merseyside Derby

Author:

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has been in terrific form heading into Wednesday's Premier League clash with Everton and he has been speaking about why he likes the Merseyside derby so much.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

The England international was speaking to liverpoolfc.com when he spoke about how he feels playing in the derby atmosphere at Goodison Park.

'I Like It' 

“I personally like it, to be honest, just knowing you’re going into a hostile place where everyone wants to see you fail and do bad, it probably gives you that little bit more motivation. 

“You feel… not arrogant, but you’ve got something to prove, which I’ve always felt. I like to perform in them arenas and atmospheres."

'It's 90 Minutes Of Football'

Despite the hostile atmosphere, the 23 year old was keen to play it down as just another 90 minutes of football.

Read More

“We know that it’s going to be a loud one, a hostile one, for us going there but for us it’s 90 minutes of football. That’s what we do, that’s what we get paid to do, is to play 90 minutes and try to win the game.

“You strip back all the rivalry and the local derby away from it, it is still just 90 minutes of football and we have got a job to do out there.”

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Trent Alexander-Arnold
Match Coverage

'You're Going Into A Hostile Place' - Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold Speaking Ahead Of The Merseyside Derby

2 minutes ago
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Match Coverage

Liverpool FC-The Kings Of The Amazon (Prime)

18 minutes ago
Adama Traore
Transfers

Report: Former Barcelona Player And Liverpool Transfer Target Adama Traore's Amazing New Price Tag

1 hour ago
Rafa Benitez
Match Coverage

Everton vs Liverpool: Manager Comparison - Rafael Benítez and Jürgen Klopp

1 hour ago
Goodison Park
Match Coverage

Everton v Liverpool: Team News - Keita, Firmino, Gomez, Calvert-Lewin Injury Updates, Richarlison Back From Suspension

2 hours ago
Taffarel Alisson
News

Watch: Brazilian Claudio Taffarel's Arrival At Liverpool As He Visits Anfield And The AXA Training Centre

3 hours ago
Jordan Henderson Andy Robertson
Match Coverage

Predicted Lineup: Everton v Liverpool | Andy Robertson or Kostas Tsimikas?

3 hours ago
Ronald Araujo
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Joined By Chelsea In Race For Barcelona Defender Ronald Araujo

6 hours ago