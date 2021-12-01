'You're Going Into A Hostile Place' - Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold Speaking Ahead Of The Merseyside Derby

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has been in terrific form heading into Wednesday's Premier League clash with Everton and he has been speaking about why he likes the Merseyside derby so much.

The England international was speaking to liverpoolfc.com when he spoke about how he feels playing in the derby atmosphere at Goodison Park.

'I Like It'

“I personally like it, to be honest, just knowing you’re going into a hostile place where everyone wants to see you fail and do bad, it probably gives you that little bit more motivation.

“You feel… not arrogant, but you’ve got something to prove, which I’ve always felt. I like to perform in them arenas and atmospheres."

Despite the hostile atmosphere, the 23 year old was keen to play it down as just another 90 minutes of football.

“We know that it’s going to be a loud one, a hostile one, for us going there but for us it’s 90 minutes of football. That’s what we do, that’s what we get paid to do, is to play 90 minutes and try to win the game.

“You strip back all the rivalry and the local derby away from it, it is still just 90 minutes of football and we have got a job to do out there.”

