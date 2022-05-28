Skip to main content
Watch | Liverpool's Road To The Champions League Final Show In Incredible Video

Liverpool have released a new video on their Twitter, showing all of the key moments of this year's Champions League run.

The Reds ran riot in this year's competition, only losing one game all competition on their way to the final.

Jurgen Klopp's men managed to win every game in the group stage, despite being drawn into the supposed 'group of death' of this year's tournament as they came up against Porto, Athletico Madrid, and AC Milan.

Having dominated in the group stage, the Reds faced Inter Milan, the only team to have beaten them, in the round of 16 as they returned to the San Siro.

Following a tricky tie with Inter, the Reds faced Benfica, which proved to be a routine win for the Reds, following a 3-1 win in the first leg.

Liverpool then sealed their trip to Paris with a victory over Villarreal who almost shocked the Reds in the second leg of the tie.

