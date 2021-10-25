    • October 25, 2021
    Chelsea Legend Didier Drogba Happy To Lose African Goalscoring Title To Liverpool's Egyptian King Mohamed Salah

    Author:

    Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah broke the record of most goals for an African Player in the Premier League. Taking it off Chelsea and Ivory Coast legend Didier Drogba.

    Another record broken yesterday for the Egyptian King. Before the match, Mohamed Salah was on the same number of Premier League as Former Chelsea Striker Didier Drogba.

    Sadio Mane Mohamed Salah

    Salah and Drogba were both on 104 goals each, with Salah having played less games. 

    Adding yet another hattrick to his name in the 5-0 thrashing on Manchester United, Egypt's winger took himself to 107 goals in just 167 games. This is despite playing 87 less games than the Ivory Coast legend.

    Didier Drogba held the most goals by an African player in the Premier League by himself before Liverpool's game against Watford. 

    Mo Salah has taken that record off Drogba this week with 4 goals in those 2 games. Mo Salah is breaking records all the time but I'm sure this one will make him proud. 

    Didier Drogba was a brilliant player and always and before Mo Salah was the best player from Africa to play in the Premier League.

    The Chelsea legend shared his happiness for his fellow Africans Mohamed Salah and team-mate Sadio Mane to be the new Kings. 

    Author Verdict 

    Such a classy response from Didier Drogba. He was such an amazing player and a brilliant role model for African football as a whole.

    For him to lose a record and show how much he appreciates Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane is just beautiful. 

    African footballers have had a huge impact on the Premier League and to see players such as these not only make it but to do what they are doing is so refreshing. 

    Such an inspiration for the continent and young African children that want to be a footballer or even just to succeed in life. Wonderful footballers but most importantly, wonderful people. 

