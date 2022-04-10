Expected Liverpool XI Emerges Online For Huge Manchester City Clash - Henderson Or Keita?, Diaz Or Jota?

Liverpool face Manchester City in a huge Premier League clash on Sunday and the expected Reds starting lineup has emerged online.

Jurgen Klopp's team start the day just a point behind City and therefore have the chance to leapfrog their rivals in the title race with a victory at the Etihad.

After some excellent performances in the 3-1 win in the Champions League against Benfica in midweek, Klopp has a number of selection headaches to consider with a fully fit squad to choose from.

Goalkeeper/Defence

The back five largely picks itself with the only real decision as to who partners Virgil van Dijk at centre-back with Joel Matip likely to get the nod over Ibrahima Konate in the Daily Express Sport (via Anfield Edition) expected lineup.

Midfield

The outlet predicts Jordan Henderson to be recalled in place of Naby Keita in a midfield three containing Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara.

It would be harsh on Keita after his excellent performance in Portugal but it does seem likely Klopp will revert to the experience of the big occasion to his skipper.

Forwards

The front three is probably where there is most debate required with five players all pushing to start.

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane were both substituted in midweek after an hour which suggested they were being saved for City.

The Express expect Diogo Jota to start alongside those two but Luis Diaz and Roberto Firmino also have strong claims to play.

Here is the expected lineup:

The match at the Etihad Stadium kicks off at 4.30pm BST on Sunday and details of how you can watch the match can be found here.

