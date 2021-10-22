    • October 23, 2021
    "It’s Refreshing" Former Manchester United Player And Sky Sports Pundit Gary Neville Praises Liverpool's Mohamed Salah For Saying He's The Best

    Author:

    Sky Sports Punidt Gary Neville believes that it is good to hear Mohamed Salah say he's the best player in the world. 

    Talking on Sky Sports Friday Night Football, the former Manchester United right-back says Mohamed Salah had every right to believe he's the best. 

    Liverpool's Mohamed Salah scores their fourth goal of the game during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester.

    Mohamed Salah is currently playing the best football of his career and it hasn't gone unnoticed.

    There's been countless praise put on the Egyptian King's name in recent weeks but this time it was Salah himself that was saying it.

    Mohamed Salah said in an interview with Sky Sports: "In my head, I am the best." Gary Neville believes it was 'refreshing' to hear a player say that about themselves. 

    He also compares Salah to Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo and states that they both can say this because of the consistentency in delivering such brilliant performances. 

    “To hear Mo Salah say it there, I think it’s refreshing. I think you can say these kind of things when you’ve been delivering, these two (Mo Salah and Ronaldo) have delivered now consistently. They are absolutely deadly, ruthless, clinical.” 

    “By every single game, they want to be the best, they want to score the winner, they believe they are going to score the winner. Their standard of performance is exceptional, and always has been good.”

    Author Verdict 

    Mohamed Salah is the best player in the world at the moment. I agree with Gary Neville that it is refreshing to hear him say that. 

    His confidence in himself makes him better and doesn't let his performance drop. The more confident a player is about their own ability, the more chance of them showing their full ability. 

    Neville had to mention Cristiano Ronaldo though didn't he? Yes Ronaldo is the second best player to ever play football but don't compare him to Mo Salah on this current form. 

    That's United bias for you though. He couldn't help himself. Gary, Mohamed Salah is far better than Cristiano Ronaldo right now. Hopefully you will get to see why Sunday. 

