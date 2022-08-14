'He Can't Keep Blaming A Dry Pitch!' Jamie O'Hara's Liverpool Prediction
Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jamie O’Hara spoke to TalkSport ahead of Liverpool’s Premier League encounter on Monday night against Crystal Palace.
O'Hara says that Liverpool's 2-2 to Fulham at Craven Cottage last weekend was a "poor performance" and that Liverpool will "get going" against Patrick Vieira's Crystal Palace.
He said that "they're [Crystal Palace] are going to get a rocket from Jurgen Klopp" in words that echoed Clinton Morrison on Soccer Saturday yesterday, who said that he feels "sorry for Crystal Palace" because he believes Liverpool will give a serious response from the draw against Fulham.
Jamie O'Hara went on to say that Jurgen Klopp "can't keep blaming a dry pitch". These comments are in response to the Liverpool manager's criticisms of Fulham's pitch being "dry" - which could have affected his team's performance.
He went on to say that "Anfield is a fortress" and thinks Liverpool will beat Crystal Palace comfortably. His final prediction was a 3-0 win for Liverpool.
