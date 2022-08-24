Skip to main content

'It Is Working Well' | Diogo Jota Speaks About Liverpool's Recruitment Policy

Diogo Jota spoke to Sky Sports ahead of his anticipated return to Liverpool’s squad after an absence from the start of the season.

Liverpool Diogo Jota

Sky Sports interviewed the Portuguese forward after Liverpool's poor start to the Premier League season, which has seen the Reds go winless in their opening three league games.

Despite making three first-team signings, with the additions of Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho, and Calvin Ramsay, pundits and supporters believe Liverpool are still light in midfield.

Liverpool Fabio Carvalho
With injuries to Thiago, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in midfield - Liverpool have been prompted to make additions in the transfer window with fears that too many injuries in one position (midfield) could potentially derail the season's expectations as it did in 2020-21.

"I have the feeling that it is working," Diogo Jota told Sky Sports, "they are capturing the best young players, building and rebuilding again. I think you can notice that we have a lot of good young players now so everything seems to be in place. It is working well."

Diogo Jota stressed that "we will need everyone. Everyone will be important".

