'It Is Working Well' | Diogo Jota Speaks About Liverpool's Recruitment Policy
Diogo Jota spoke to Sky Sports ahead of his anticipated return to Liverpool’s squad after an absence from the start of the season.
Sky Sports interviewed the Portuguese forward after Liverpool's poor start to the Premier League season, which has seen the Reds go winless in their opening three league games.
Despite making three first-team signings, with the additions of Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho, and Calvin Ramsay, pundits and supporters believe Liverpool are still light in midfield.
Read More
With injuries to Thiago, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in midfield - Liverpool have been prompted to make additions in the transfer window with fears that too many injuries in one position (midfield) could potentially derail the season's expectations as it did in 2020-21.
"I have the feeling that it is working," Diogo Jota told Sky Sports, "they are capturing the best young players, building and rebuilding again. I think you can notice that we have a lot of good young players now so everything seems to be in place. It is working well."
Diogo Jota stressed that "we will need everyone. Everyone will be important".
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Report: Liverpool Concern Over Severity Of Naby Keita Injury
- Liverpool Likely To Add Midfielder Before Transfer Window Shuts - Reliable Journalist
- Watch: Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool | Match Highlights | Premier League
- Player Ratings: Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool | Harvey Elliott Only Shining Star In Poor Performance
- Watch Jurgen Klopp Post Match Press Conference - Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool
- Pundit: Liverpool Can Get Deal Done For Inter Midfielder Marcelo Brozovic
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |