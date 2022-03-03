Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Reflects On Wembley Win And Addresses Talk Of Quadruple Before Norwich Win In FA Cup

Prior to Liverpool's FA Cup victory over Norwich City, Jurgen Klopp talked about the league cup triumph at Wembley last Sunday and weighed in on the 'Liverpool-quadruple' shouts.

Klopp described his first Wembley victory as "perfect", comparing his night in the capital on Sunday evening to Champions League finals, saying it was "no different" with respect to the atmosphere generated by travelling reds.

And it remains conceivable (just!) that Liverpool could add three more trophies to the cabinet this season, as they are still alive and kicking in the Champions League, FA Cup, and Premier League title race.

When asked about the possibility of a quadruple in an ITV interview last night, he responded by asking whether "anyone (has) ever (won) the quadruple?"

"Even Manchester City didn't win it!", he added, jokingly, effectively talking down the prospect.

However unrealistic, according to the boss, he said "we (Liverpool) are a very good football team" in a nod to the confidence he has in his side.

Liverpool - already League Cup winners - are in the FA Cup quarter-final hat, in charge of their Ro16 European Cup tie against Inter, and just six points of Premier League leaders Manchester City with a game in hand.

