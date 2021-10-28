Skip to main content
    • October 28, 2021
    Liverpool Captain Jordan Henderson Shows Support to Josh Cavallo As He Becomes The First Openly Gay Male Footballer

    Author:

    Adelaide United’s Josh Cavallo has came out as gay in what is hopefully the catalyst  of male football players being able to live their true selves.

    In a truly emotional video, the A-League player spoke openly and honestly about his sexuality. 

    The Australian also went on to post a statement about his coming out and what it meant to him to be a gay football player. 

    Thankfully, both posts have received mostly positive and supportive replies from fans, players and clubs. Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has also gave his congratulations. 

    Read More

    It’s honestly absurd in the modern day that a player coming out is such big news and hopefully down the line we see changes in how sexuality is perceived in the game we all love. 

    Everyone here at LFCTR want to congratulate Josh and hope him the best going forward. 

    Happy Pride everyone! 

