November 29, 2021
November 29, 2021

'Complete Robbery' Liverpool Fans React To Their 'Egyptian King' Mohamed Salah Coming 7th Behind Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo And Chelsea's Jorginho

Author:

Liverpool and Egypt winger Mohamed Salah came 7th in this years Ballon D'or, with Cristiano Ronaldo finishing 6th and Jorginho finishing in 3rd place. Liverpool fans have no reacted well to the shocking, yet not surprising news.

Despite a continuous of record breaking, dragging a depleted Liverpool side to third and a phenomenal start to this season, Mohamed Salah has been disrespected at the highest level as he finishes behind certain players he has clearly been better than in 2021.

One Liverpool fan said that Mohamed Salah is 'currently the best player in the world.'

Liverpool fans have let known their displeasure and think the Egyptian has been completely robbed of a higher place.

A Manchester United fan even got involved in the discussion, agreeing with the bemused and angered Liverpool fans.

Fans aren't the only people to have their say on the disrespect to Mohamed Salah. Estonian football club Paide Linnameeskond are shocked that there's people that believe Chelseas Jorginho had a better year than Salah. 

Autor Verdict 

It's a joke. That's what it is. The whole ceremony just seems a waste of time and money to not award player correctly that deserve the merit above others.

There's no way you can tell me Cristiano Ronaldo has been better than Mohamed Salah in 2021. No way. 

Jorginho, N'Golo Kante and Karim Benzema have been brilliant this year, but again I'd argue they haven't been better than Mohamed Salah. 

Salah was the main reason a injury hit Liverpool are playing Champions League football this season. Forget this season, in which he is currently the best in the world on form. 

Mohamed Salah
Media

Liverpool Fans React To Their 'Egyptian King' Mohamed Salah Coming 7th Behind Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo And Chelsea's Jorginho

