Watch - Liverpool Fans Sing You'll Never Walk Alone Ahead Of Champions League Final In Paris
The fan zone is in full swing in Paris, with Liverpool fans coming from far and wide to party in the French capital ahead of tonight's UEFA Champions League final.
The Reds are set to face off against Real Madrid as they chase their seventh Champions League title in France.
Reds fans have been filmed singing their famous anthem You'll Never Walk Alone in the fan zone in Paris and it's gone viral on Twitter.
The scouse are well and truly in town in Paris, painting the city red with their shirts, scarfs, flags, banners, and even flares.
It's only right that you'll never walk alone came out in Paris, a song that has meant so much to the club for a long time over the years and one that will forever been intertwined with the club.
