Liverpool Hope To Continue Impressive Goodison Park Record

Liverpool are playing Everton at Goodison Park in the 241st Merseyside derby on Saturday in the Premier League.
Liverpool Harvey Elliott

Liverpool boast an impressive feat when playing Everton - something they’ll hope to continue when the two sides face off against each other at midday on Saturday.

Liverpool are unbeaten in the last 11 Premier League meetings at Goodison Park - with the last defeat coming back during the 2010-11 season, when Tim Cahill's and Mikel Arteta's goals ensured a 2-0 Everton win.

Everton Mikel Arteta

Perhaps an even more impressive record than this, however, is the fact that Liverpool aren't exactly goal-shy at the home of the Toffees either, with Liverpool scoring at least two goals in 13 of their last 22 visits to Goodison Park.

Jurgen Klopp will be pleased he has more options returning from injury, with Diogo Jota expected to be back at the manager's disposal. Darwin Nunez is also back after he served his suspension for headbutting Joachim Andersen back in Matchweek 2.

Darwin Nunez

New signing Arthur Melo will not be available for selection for the Everton fixture, Jurgen Klopp confirmed. This is due to his international clearance not coming in time for the game.

On top of Liverpool's new Brazilian midfielder not being available, Jordan Henderson is also not at Jurgen Klopp's disposal after he endured a hamstring injury against Newcastle United on Wednesday night.

Despite the midfield struggles, Liverpool will hope to continue their impressive record at Goodison Park against Everton - and avoid any potential banana skins.

Liverpool

