Manchester United 0-5 Liverpool: Mohamed Salah Reaction To Sensational Performance On Instagram

What an afternoon for Liverpool and Mohamed Salah as they ran out 5-0 winners against Manchester United at Old Trafford. The Egyptian who is in unbelievable form this season updated his followers on Instagram on Monday after the victory.

Total Destruction

The Reds absolutely destroyed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team with goals coming from a Salah hat-trick, Naby Keita and Diogo Jota. Paul Pogba was sent off in the second half after a nasty looking two footed tackle on Keita.

Instagram Post

Salah was clearly delighted with the victory as he posted a picture of him celebrating one of his goals with the caption:

With this team, winning should always be the only option.

Best Player In The World?

The 29 year old's form has led to many claiming he is the best in the world at the moment.

His hat-trick at Old Trafford means he has now scored 15 goals in all competitions and we are not even at the end of October.

Liverpool fans will be desperate to see his contract negotiations concluded and the Egyptian tied down for years to come as he is simply irreplaceable.

