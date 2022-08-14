Skip to main content

Roberto Firmino Can Achieve Unconventional Accomplishment Against Crystal Palace

Roberto Firmino has been a Liverpool player for over seven years now - and he can achieve a feat that only 14 previous Reds players have been able to do.

When Liverpool play against Crystal Palace on Monday night in Matchweek 2 of the Premier League - Roberto Firmino can become the 15th Liverpool player to score on every day of the week.

Liverpool Roberto Firmino

The Brazilian started against Fulham last weekend in Liverpool's disappointing 2-2 draw at Craven Cottage. As it stands, it's uncertain whether Roberto Firmino will start against Patrick Vieira's Crystal Palace given Darwin Nunez's impressive cameo off the bench.

Roberto Firmino is one of the longest-serving members in the Liverpool squad now, and with 98 goals in all competitions - and is set to join Liverpool's exclusive '100 club' this season.

Roberto Firmino Liverpool

He may also be in line to receive his 200th Premier League start for Liverpool, should Jurgen Klopp select the Brazilian over new signing Darwin Nunez.

Liverpool are looking to stretch their Premier League unbeaten run to 21 matches as Roberto Firmino looks for an impressive feat that you don't often see every day of the week (pun intended).

Liverpool

Premier League
