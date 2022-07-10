Sky Sports Pundit Fears For Liverpool This Season And Admits 'They're In Danger Of Underachieving'

Former Arsenal forward Paul Merson has expressed his concerns for Liverpool ahead of the new season. "They're in danger of underachieving this season", he said.

This concern from him stems from the club failing to sign a midfielder in the transfer window so far.

Merson added, "For me, they could have done with signing a world-class midfielder this summer. They are very reliant on Fabinho."

IMAGO / News Images

Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are The Reds seven central midfield options going into the new season.

There has been talk of Jude Bellingham and Nicolo Barella, however, they both look like targets for next summer when a midfielder will be the priority for Jurgen Klopp.

Darwin Nunez, Calvin Ramsay and Fabio Carvalho have already been brought in, with several weeks of the window still to go.

Is Merson right when he says that Liverpool could fall short of achieving great things due to the lack of investment in the middle of the park?

And also what would underachieving at Anfield look like next season? Some would argue failing to win the Premier League or Champions League, although the last campaign wasn't all bad due to the success in the domestic competitions.

