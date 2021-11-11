Skip to main content
November 11, 2021
'Snake': Rangers Fans React To Steven Gerrard Exit To Aston Villa

Author:

Steven Gerrard has been appointed Aston Villa head coach, replacing Dean Smith at Villa Park - but despite all the adulation on his return to the Premier League, Gerrard is not as loved above the border.

Despite the former boss winning the side their first Scottish Premiership title in nine years, their 55th, Gerrard is not having the greatest reception on social media since the announcement.

Gerrard leaves Rangers four points clear at the top of the league, with a Scottish League Cup Semi-Final on the horizon against Hibernian. They also are third in their Europa League group, level on points with Brondby.

Rangers fans took to Twitter to voice their view on Gerrard's mid-season exit.

'Absolute snake. I hope you get them relegated,' one fan wrote, with another saying Gerrard's exit was 'snide'.

'Thanks for 55 SG but you have let yourself and everyone at Ibrox down with the timing of your departure. I’m sure in years to come you will realise just what you have walked away from!!'

The Villa boss will face Brighton in his first match on 20th November, with a return date to Anfield secured next month.

The pain is raw for 'Gers fans, but I'm sure over time they will come to appreciate why Gerrard made the decision he did.

