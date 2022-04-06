Quotes: Jurgen Klopp Rubbishes Talk Linking Reds with Borussia Dortmund Superstar Erling Haaland

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp sought to put a stop to media talk linking the Reds with a move for Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland this summer.

Speaking to German sports media site SportBild, Klopp said "we won't be going there", adding that the Norwegian international's considerable price tag means that he - and the club - do not "want anything to do with it (the race for Haaland)".

IMAGO / GEPA pictures

Klopp, who was speaking in the aftermath of Liverpool's 3-1 victory over Benfica in the Champions League quarter-final first leg last night, emphasised that the Reds are unable to compete financially with the likes of other European heavyweights for Haaland's signature.

Dortmund signed the 21-year-old from Red Bull Salzburg in 2020 for a fee of around €20million. Should they decide to sanction a sale, the German club would reportedly demand a mind-boggling £300million for their star man.

"The numbers involved are just crazy – we’ll be having nothing to do with it. No chance! To be honest, I don’t want anything to do with it. It’s not fun,” Klopp told SportBild.

The Norwegian has scored 23 goals in all competitions so far this season and is said to be a target for Manchester City, their neighbours Manchester United, as well as German giants Bayern Munich.

