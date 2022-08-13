Skip to main content

'They Will Miss Sadio Mane' Soccer Saturday Discuss Liverpool's Expectations After Fulham Result

The panel on Sky Sports’ Soccer Saturday were discussing Liverpool’s performance a week on after their disappointing Premier League opener against Fulham which saw Jurgen Klopp’s side draw 2-2.

"Liverpool struggled, especially in the first half", but Darwin Nunez changed the game when he was substituted on in the second half. The panel described the Uruguyan as a "nuisance" but that Liverpool are "used to seeing Sadio Mane [in certain positions]" and "they will miss him".

Bayern Munich Sadio Mane

There were also questions asked about whether Jurgen Klopp should be the bearer of responsibility following the result due to the fact the manager didn't start Darwin Nunez from the beginning of the game.

However, this isn't uncommon with Jurgen Klopp. Very rarely does a player come into Liverpool and walk straight into the lineup. When Liverpool signed Fabinho, it took him a few months before he solidified his place in the starting eleven. Klopp may be trying to ease Nunez into the team.

Darwin Nunez
The panel claimed that complacency may have been the route of the issues encountered last week - "it was only Fulham" that may have been ringing around the minds of Klopp's players.

Paul Merson jumped to the defence of Liverpool stating that tired legs could be to blame - "you have to remember Liverpool played every possible game last season."

"I think this'll be a wake-up call - you've got to feel for [Crystal] Palace". Merson claims.

Despite the worries surrounding injuries, Clinton Morrison believes "they'll [Liverpool] be fighting alongside Manchester City until the end of the season."

Liverpool

Liverpool Crest Anfield
