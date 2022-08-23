Skip to main content

UEFA Champions League Draw - When Is It? Where To Watch Or Live Stream

  Author:
  Publish date:

The draw for the UEFA Champions League group qualifying stages takes place on Thursday and we can bring you the details of when and where you can watch or live stream the event.

Champions League

It was an agonising end to the season for Liverpool as they lost 1-0 in the final in Paris to Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid.

Despite dominating the game, they could not get past Thibaut Courtois who was outstanding in helping Los Blancos win their 14th European Cup.

Jurgen Klopp will want to ensure therefore that his team tries to make up for last season's disappointment with another run to the final.

Champions League Group Stages Schedule

Matchday 1       6th/7th September

Matchday 2       13th/14th September

Matchday 3       4th/5th October

Matchday 4       11th/12th October

Matchday 5       25th/26th October

Matchday 6       1st/2nd November

When Is The Draw?

This season's draw for the group stages will take place on Thursday from 5pm BST in Istanbul, Turkey which is where the final will be hosted.

How Can I Watch/Stream The Draw?

In the UK, the draw can be watched from 5pm on BT Sport.

For international viewers, the draw can also be watched on UEFA’s YouTube channel.

LiverpoolReal Madrid

