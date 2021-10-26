    • October 26, 2021
    Watford Goalkeeper Ben Foster Reveals On His Youtube 'The Cycling GK' Liverpool's Mohamed Salah Approached Him About Penalty Tactics

    Author:

    Watford's No.1 Ben Foster says Liverpool's star man Mohamed Salah approached him during the game at Vicarge Road to see which way he'd dive in a penalty. 

    Ben Foster, also known as 'The Cycling GK' on his YouTube Channel is known to have called Mohamed Salah a 'pen merchant' previously. 

    Before Liverpool's match at Vicarge Road against Watford, the Egyptian winger stepped up to Ben Foster to test him what side he would dive when taking a penalty. 

    Mohamed Salah was interested in what research Ben Foster had done on his penalty taking. 

    Liverpool went onto win the game 5-0, with Salah scoring and not a penalty in sight. Wonder if Ben Foster still believes Mohamed Salah is still a 'pen merchant?'

    Author Verdict 

    First of all, Mohamed Salah is definitely not a pen merchant. Watford have had to face the 'Egyptian King' enough times for Ben Foster to surely realise that.

    The best players in the world will do everything they can to get better and better. This is why they become as good as they are becuase they always look forward. 

    Mohamed Salah feels a goal coming every single week. His confidence feeds to the fans and to his team-mates. As fans we just sit back now and expect to score. No pressure to do so, its just becoming the norm. 

    I suppose on this occasion, there's a chance of Mohamed Salah having watched the clip of Ben Foster calling him a 'pen merchant' and just showing his sense of humour. 

