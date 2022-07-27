Watch: Andrew Robertson Scores Brave Diving Header in Liverpool Training Session

Liverpool are continuing their preparations for Wednesday's fixture against RB Salzburg in their Austria-based pre-season camp. With three matches in the space of five days, the competitive match edge is already being showcased in training, in particular fullback Andrew Robertson.

The Scotsman has been captured scoring a brave diving header during one of Liverpool's training sessions earlier today, a goal symbolic of his do-or-die attitude on the pitch.

As seen above, Liverpool's Twitter account posted the clip just a matter of hours ago.

After his direct internal competition, Kostas Tsimikas hit the crossbar, and Liverpool's number '26' pounced on the rebound beating his friend and training session opposition Trent Alexander-Arnold to it with a stylish flying header.

Internal competition is one of the many reasons Liverpool continue to constantly perform and a world-class level consistently, the ongoing 'joke' between Andrew Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold about who can provide the most assists and goal involvements is just one example of this.

'Robbo' goes straight to Trent to rub it in, only banter of course but it just shows how deeply competitive edge runs within Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool squads.

Andrew Robertson is entering his 6th season as a Liverpool player this campaign, appearing 224 times, providing an incredible 52 assists, and scoring 8 goals.

