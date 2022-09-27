Skip to main content
Watch: Darwin Nunez Goal vs Canada

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Watch: Darwin Nunez Goal vs Canada

Darwin Nunez extended Uruguay's lead to two in international friendly against Canada
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Darwin Nunez found the back of the net for Uruguay this evening in an international friendly against Canada, with a brilliantly timed header leaping above the Canadian defender with ease to guide the cross past Milan Borjan.

Nunez has been subject to many critics since his move to Merseyside this summer, despite only two starts for Jurgen Klopp's side returning two goals and an assist, many have said the 23-year-old is not good enough to make the cut.

Nunez started the game leading the line with former Liverpool fan favourite Luis Suarez with the side taking the lead early on thanks to a goal from River Plate winger Nicolas de la Cruz, before Liverpool's frontman made it two in the 33rd minute.

Watch as Darwin extended Uruguay's lead with a brilliant header past the Canadian goalkeeper.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Uruguay saw the game out with the score finishing 2-0 to the South American side in their final international friendly before they start their World Cup campaign in November with a fixture against South Korea.

Darwin will be looking to kick on from his impressive form shown in the recent round of international friendlies upon his return to Liverpool ready for this weekend's fixture at home to Brighton as the frontman still searches for his first goal in front of the Anfield faithful.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Schedule

Ibrahima Konate
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Brighton: Players That Could Be Available To Jurgen Klopp

By Neil Andrew
Benjamin Sesko
Transfers

Liverpool, Manchester United And Chelsea Remain Options For Benjamin Sesko Despite RB Leipzig Deal

By Damon Carr
Luis Diaz
Match Coverage

Mexico v Colombia: Where to Watch, Live Stream, International Friendly

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Players Arsenal Diogo Jota Minamino Robertson Fabinho Firmino Virgil Curtis Jones Konate Milner
News

Report: Liverpool Defender Set For Premier League Return After Injury

By Neil Andrew
Joao Gomes
Transfers

Liverpool Interest In Potential Fabinho Successor Confirmed, Price Tag Revealed

By Justin Foster
Mykhaylo Mudryk celebrating goal
Transfers

Liverpool Target Touted 'Ukrainian Neymar' Would Welcome A Move To The Premier League

By Justin Foster
Konrad Laimer Jude Bellingham
Transfers

Liverpool Transfer Target Confirms He Is A Reds Supporter

By Neil Andrew
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Naby Keita
News

Liverpool Injury Update: Naby Keita & Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Expected Return Dates Revealed

By Neil Andrew