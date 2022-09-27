Darwin Nunez found the back of the net for Uruguay this evening in an international friendly against Canada, with a brilliantly timed header leaping above the Canadian defender with ease to guide the cross past Milan Borjan.

Nunez has been subject to many critics since his move to Merseyside this summer, despite only two starts for Jurgen Klopp's side returning two goals and an assist, many have said the 23-year-old is not good enough to make the cut.

Nunez started the game leading the line with former Liverpool fan favourite Luis Suarez with the side taking the lead early on thanks to a goal from River Plate winger Nicolas de la Cruz, before Liverpool's frontman made it two in the 33rd minute.

Watch as Darwin extended Uruguay's lead with a brilliant header past the Canadian goalkeeper.

Uruguay saw the game out with the score finishing 2-0 to the South American side in their final international friendly before they start their World Cup campaign in November with a fixture against South Korea.

Darwin will be looking to kick on from his impressive form shown in the recent round of international friendlies upon his return to Liverpool ready for this weekend's fixture at home to Brighton as the frontman still searches for his first goal in front of the Anfield faithful.

