Skip to main content
December 6, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Watch: Divock Origi Top Five Liverpool Moments - Everton, Barcelona, Wolves And More

Author:

Divock Origi cemented another memory into Liverpool folklore after bagging a 94th minute winner against Wolverhampton Wanderers this weekend.

The Reds won by a goal to nil, sparking delirium in the away end as it seemed to be just 'one of those days'.

 It's not the first time Origi has scored an important goal for the Reds - and that prompted our YouTube team to rank his top five moments in a Liverpool shirt.

There's of course his many moments facing Everton, including that tremendous error from Jordan Pickford.

Who could forget his miracle brace in the Champions League semi-final against Barcelona, and his subsequent strike against Tottenham in the final.

Read More

We shouldn't let recency bias cloud our judgement, but Origi has also scored some memorable goals this season too. His scorpion kick finish against Preston North End was to savour, as well as his swivelled effort against West Ham United.

All would get a mention, but find out which topped our list here:

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Divock Origi Mohamed Salah
Media

Watch: Divock Origi Top Five Liverpool Moments - Everton, Barcelona, Wolves And More

26 seconds ago
Taylor Swift
Interviews

'I Like Taylor Swift' - Liverpool's Mohamed Salah Addresses 'Questionable' Music Taste

30 minutes ago
Arnaut Danjuma
Transfers

'Like Ronaldo And Mbappe' - Liverpool Handed Transfer Incentive For Forward After Elite Comparisons

1 hour ago
Neco Williams
Match Coverage

AC Milan v Liverpool: Early Team News, Injury Update, Keita, Gomez

1 hour ago
Adama Traore
Transfers

Liverpool Tipped To Sign 'Impact Player' Adama Traore In January From Wolves

1 hour ago
Divock Origi Mohamed Salah
Articles

WATCH: Every Divock Origi Clutch Goal for Liverpool

2 hours ago
Pedri
News

Ballon d'Or 2021: Kopa Trophy Final Rankings - Top 10

2 hours ago
Divock Origi
Interviews

'It Makes Sense' - Former Liverpool Striker Suggests Origi Contract Extension

3 hours ago