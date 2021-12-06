Watch: Divock Origi Top Five Liverpool Moments - Everton, Barcelona, Wolves And More

Divock Origi cemented another memory into Liverpool folklore after bagging a 94th minute winner against Wolverhampton Wanderers this weekend.

The Reds won by a goal to nil, sparking delirium in the away end as it seemed to be just 'one of those days'.

It's not the first time Origi has scored an important goal for the Reds - and that prompted our YouTube team to rank his top five moments in a Liverpool shirt.

There's of course his many moments facing Everton, including that tremendous error from Jordan Pickford.

Who could forget his miracle brace in the Champions League semi-final against Barcelona, and his subsequent strike against Tottenham in the final.

We shouldn't let recency bias cloud our judgement, but Origi has also scored some memorable goals this season too. His scorpion kick finish against Preston North End was to savour, as well as his swivelled effort against West Ham United.

All would get a mention, but find out which topped our list here:

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook