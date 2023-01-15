Skip to main content
Watch: Fan Kicks Aaron Ramsdale As Tempers Flare Following North London Derby

IMAGO / Sportimage

A Tottenham Hotspur supporter kicks Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale following Arsenal's 2-0 victory in the North London Derby.

Following Saturday's bitterly disappointing 3-0 defeat away at Brighton, Liverpool's chances of securing UEFA Champions League qualification has became a lot slimmer.

Looking to extend their lead at the top of the table, front runners Arsenal made the short journey to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to take on fierce rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

imago1022330662h

An own goal from Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris and a goal from Gunners captain Martin Odegaard was enough to secure all three points for the visitors, consequently moving them eight points clear of second place Manchester City.

Drama can always be expected when these two sides meet, but what unfolded following the final whistle was nothing short of despicable, as a Tottenham Hotspur supporter appears to kick Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale following an altercation with Richarlison.

Courtesy of Barstool Football, the live camera's captured the moment of the attack on the Arsenal shot-stopper, with commentator and pundit Gary Neville branding the fan an 'idiot'.

Arsenal will be looking to keep their momentum rolling when they take on Manchester City next Sunday.

The Reds still don't encounter either Tottenham or Arsenal for some time when they take on Arsenal at Anfield on April 8th.

Liverpool next turn their attention to the FA Cup, a trophy Jurgen Klopp will be hoping to retain. They take on Wolverhampton Wanderers in a 3rd round replay this Tuesday.

