November 5, 2021
Publish date:

Watch: Liverpool Discussion On Toni Kroos, Dusan Vlahovic and West Ham United

Author:

Liverpool have been linked to several player throughout the day, including Toni Kroos and Dusan Vlahovic.

Kroos - linked to both the Reds and Manchester City, was linked via Florian Plettenberg to a mixed reaction from Reds fans.

Vlahovic has been linked all summer, but it appears that other clubs have overtaken the Reds in the race for the Serbian.

Watch our discussion here.

