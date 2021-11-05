Publish date:
Watch: Liverpool Discussion On Toni Kroos, Dusan Vlahovic and West Ham United
Liverpool have been linked to several player throughout the day, including Toni Kroos and Dusan Vlahovic.
Kroos - linked to both the Reds and Manchester City, was linked via Florian Plettenberg to a mixed reaction from Reds fans.
Vlahovic has been linked all summer, but it appears that other clubs have overtaken the Reds in the race for the Serbian.
Watch our discussion here.
Read More
- Liverpool 2-0 Atletico Madrid: Player Ratings
- Liverpool v Atletico Madrid: Jurgen Klopp Post Match Interview: Klopp On The Match
- Liverpool v Atletico Madrid: Jurgen Klopp Post Match Interview: Klopp On Winning The Group Of Death With Games To Spare
Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook