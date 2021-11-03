Skip to main content
November 3, 2021
Watch: Liverpool v Atletico Madrid Live Watchalong

Liverpool take on Atletico Madrid at Anfield later on, with Jurgen Klopp's men looking to secure safe passage through to the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League.

The Reds have won three out of three in their group, defeating Los Rojiblancos, Porto and AC Milan in their three group games.

Mohamed Salah scored a decisive penalty last time out as the Reds won 3-2 at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Mohamed Salah from Liverpool FC, celebrating after scoring during the UEFA Champions League Group stage agains Atletico de Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium.

"I don't know exactly what the possession was tonight but even with 11 vs 11 I think Atletico let us play, if you saw the same game I did,' - Jurgen Klopp said after the match

'That's the way they play and I am not the pope of football! It's not so important what I say, to be honest. Some things I like in life, some things I don't like that much but I still can respect them.

'I respect a lot what they are doing here. I couldn't do it, I'm not the same guy as Diego. How long is he here? 10 years? Incredibly successful, why should they play the football I like? They play the football they like and that's all fine.'

The tie could have huge repercussions on the Reds' fortunes, and you can take in the entire game live on our YouTube channel.

You can watch our reporter @ChrisStonadge's reaction HERE - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CPLrk5g4noU

