November 26, 2021
Publish date:

Watch: Liverpool V Southampton Preview With The Athletic

Author:

Liverpool take on Southampton on Saturday, looking to make it three wins in a week after the dismantling's of Arsenal and Porto.

LFC Transfer Room's YouTube team spoke to Dan Sheldon, The Athletic's Southampton correspondent, to analyse the game and Southampton's potential to beat the Reds at Anfield.

Watch here:

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Ralph Hasenhuttl Southampton
Media

