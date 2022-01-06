Watch: Naby Keita Scores For Guinea In Pre-AFCON Friendly Against Rwanda

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita has scored for Guinea in a match in preparation for the African Cup of Nations.

The 26-year-old consummately received the ball on the left hand side of the penalty area and tucked home with relative ease.

It's his ninth goal in a Guinea shirt, having made his debut in 2012.

Guinea are facing Rwanda in one of their pre-tournament friendlies before facing Malawi, Zimbabwe and Senegal in their group.

Sadio Mane will likely feature in that Senegal match, with Mohamed Salah also at the tournament.

You can watch the video, which @SamuelLFC posted on Twitter, below.

How do you think Keita, Salah and Mane will get on at AFCON?

