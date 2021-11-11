Skip to main content
November 11, 2021
Watch: Paul Glatzel Scores First Senior Goals For Tranmere Rovers

Liverpool loanee Paul Glatzel has ended his long wait for a first senior goal by bagging for Tranmere Rovers in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday.

The youngster has had a torrid time with injury in his teenage years, picking up an anterior cruciate ligament injury which kept him out for a lengthy period in the Liverpool youth set-up.

But finally, even after a tough start to his loan spell with Liverpool's League Two neighbours, he has scored his first senior goals.

Glatzel bagged a brace in the Papa John's Trophy against Oldham Athletic, showing that goals, like London buses, come in rapid duos.

Oldham would go two nil up before Glatzel had any involvement, with two strikes from Zac Dearnley sending away fans into raptures.

The Liverpool loanee found the back of the net before the break with his first-ever senior goal coming as he stumbled in Ryan Stratutlis’ cross. 

He then turned provider to level the scores after half-time, beating two players on a sprint to cross for veteran Nicky Maynard.

Glatzel’s second of the game was a brilliant finish from a tight angle, which won Rovers the game.

“It’s massive for me just getting minutes. I want to be playing as much as possible,” he said.

“I'm a bit disappointed with how it’s gone so far, but delighted to get two goals today, get 90 minutes under my belt and hopefully I can kick on now and see how it goes.

“Obviously goals help, don’t they? I’m happy to chip in for the boys today. I feel like I needed that, needed some goals and I’ve got them today.

“Hopefully they keep coming now and I can kick on.”

