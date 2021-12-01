Watch: Sadio Mane, Naby Keita and Takumi Minamino Rate Dishes From Home Countries In Hilarious Video

In a recent sponsored video on the Liverpool socials, Takumi Minamino, Naby Keita and Sadio Mane rated and compared dishes from Japan, Guinea and Senegal.

Minamino served up a savoury Japanese pancake called Okonomiyaki - which Keita particularly enjoyed eating, saying: "I want to eat it again!"

"When I was younger, my Mother cooked this for me and my brother," added Minamino.

He went on to score 27 from a score of 30, which would eventually win the entire challenge.

Mane provided Fataya, a type of deep fried pastry from Senegal.

"Obviously I was born in a small village. We are a big family and around the table we ate from the same plate, which for me is great and sometimes I miss it."

It scored 26, one short of Minamino's effort, and level with Keita's subsequent dish of Yetisse.

The Guinean stew was not the favourite of the tasting Minamino and Mane, meaning it wouldn't beat the first dish served.

"I come to Europe - maybe I go one or two years without seeing my family. Back home we always eat together every Sunday. Family is very important."

