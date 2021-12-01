Skip to main content
December 1, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Watch: Sadio Mane, Naby Keita and Takumi Minamino Rate Dishes From Home Countries In Hilarious Video

Author:

In a recent sponsored video on the Liverpool socials, Takumi Minamino, Naby Keita and Sadio Mane rated and compared dishes from Japan, Guinea and Senegal.

Minamino served up a savoury Japanese pancake called Okonomiyaki - which Keita particularly enjoyed eating, saying: "I want to eat it again!"

"When I was younger, my Mother cooked this for me and my brother," added Minamino.

He went on to score 27 from a score of 30, which would eventually win the entire challenge.

Mane provided Fataya, a type of deep fried pastry from Senegal.

"Obviously I was born in a small village. We are a big family and around the table we ate from the same plate, which for me is great and sometimes I miss it."

Read More

It scored 26, one short of Minamino's effort, and level with Keita's subsequent dish of Yetisse.

The Guinean stew was not the favourite of the tasting Minamino and Mane, meaning it wouldn't beat the first dish served.

"I come to Europe - maybe I go one or two years without seeing my family. Back home we always eat together every Sunday. Family is very important."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Takumi Minamino
Media

Watch: Sadio Mane, Naby Keita and Takumi Minamino Rate Dishes From Home Countries In Hilarious Video

2 minutes ago
Steven Gerrard
Non LFC

'He Is A Premier League Legend' - Pep Guardiola Praises Aston Villa Manager Steven Gerrard

7 hours ago
Badge on wall photo taken from Stanley Park
News

Everton Fans Disgracefully Vandalise 'Wall Of Champions' Before Liverpool Clash

8 hours ago
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Cristiano Ronaldo
Non LFC

Rio Ferdinand Has His Say On The Debate Between Jamie Carragher And Roy Keane As The Former Manchester United And Liverpool Players Make Up On Twitter

9 hours ago
Adama Traore
Transfers

Report: Former Barcelona Player And Liverpool Transfer Target Adama Traore's Amazing New Price Tag

9 hours ago
Sadio Mane Michael Keane
Match Coverage

Match Prediction: Everton v Liverpool | Premier League

9 hours ago
Everton Goodison Park
Match Coverage

Everton v Liverpool: How to Watch/Livestream | Premier League

9 hours ago
(Photo by LAURENCE GRIFFITHS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Non LFC

Premier League Preview: Rafael Benitez Faces Liverpool In Merseyside Derby, Manchester United And Arsenal Fight For Top Four

10 hours ago