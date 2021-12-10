Skip to main content
December 10, 2021
Watch: The Next Beckham? How Trent Alexander-Arnold Has Evolved

Author:

Trent Alexander-Arnold has become universally recognised as one of the best players in the Premier League over the last four years - but his role in this Liverpool side has changed over this time period.

The Scouser made his debut in 2016 against Tottenham Hotspur in the League Cup, and has since featured 195 times in Liverpool Red.

He's struck eleven goals, with the most recent a destructive free-kick in a 3-2 loss to West Ham United.

Here, professional football coach and YouTube contributor Kris O'Hare dissects how his role has changed, and how he could develop even further in the future.

Trent
