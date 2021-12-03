Skip to main content
December 3, 2021
Watch: The Rise Of Anfield Agenda - Craig Houlden And Conor Crosbie Interview By LFC Transfer Room

Author:

In the latest LFC Transfer Room podcast, host Ritchie and Chris were joined by established content creator Craig Houlden and behind the scenes hero Conor Crosbie of Anfield Agenda.

The pair, who have amassed over 127,000 subscribers on YouTube, have partnered officially with the LFC Transfer Room ahead of the January transfer window.

The podcast covered a whole base within it's 48 minutes, covering internet trolls, favourite Liverpool moments and much more.

"On behalf of the LFC Transfer Room, I'd love to welcome Craig, Conor and the Anfield Agenda team to our family,' Chris Stonadge, who appears on both channels said.

"We'll be mutually beneficial for each other and the lads are such a good crack. It's so exciting."

You can watch the full episode here:

