'We're Ready' Trent Alexander-Arnold On Twitter Following Community Shield Victory

Trent Alexander-Arnold admits Liverpool are 'ready' following their Community Shield victory.

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has said the side are 'ready' following their 3-1 win over Manchester City in the Community Shield.

The defender scored Liverpool's first goal of the game, curling an effort into the left-hand side of the goal from the edge of the area after receiving the ball from Mohamed Salah.

Julian Alvarez would level the score for City in the second half, with Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez then sealing the win for the Reds as they won the trophy for the first time since 2006. 

Liverpool played every game it was possible for them to be involved in last campaign, winning the FA Cup and Carabao Cup along the way.

The post could suggest that the aim is to do the same again this season but to finish off the trophy hall with the addition of a second Premier League title and a seventh Champions League.

The Reds are set to round off their pre-season preparations by playing Strasbourg at Anfield on Sunday the 31st at 7pm GMT, before kicking off the Premier League season against Fulham at Craven Cottage on the 6th of August.

