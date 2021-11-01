Skip to main content
    November 1, 2021
    Youtube Watch: Jude Bellingham Deal 'Done', Ivan Toney Open to Liverpool Move

    (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

    As the January transfer window edges closer, more rumours are circulating about the future of potential Liverpool targets.

    Two that have emerged today are Ivan Toney and Jude Bellingham, both of whom would be welcome additions at Anfield.

    Jude Bellingham

    Bellingham - who has been closely linked since his emergence at Birmingham City, plies his trade with Borussia Dortmund, whilst Toney has settled well into Premier League life with newly promoted Brentford.

    The midfielder has been quoted as a 'dead cert' to sign for the Reds by former Premier League midfielder Craig Hignett - previous Hartlepool manager.

    Toney confirmed on a podcast he guested on that he would be interested in moving to Liverpool and 'making himself the main man'

    Also today, the Reds have been linked with Antonio Rudiger on free transfer from Chelsea.

    The German is out of contract next summer and has shown no sign of repent, potentially forcing his way out for a better contract elsewhere.

    The LFC Transfer Room YouTube channel will be discussing this LIVE from 8pm GMT, join here - https://youtu.be/eqqg8X6UTNI

    Ivan Toney
    Youtube Watch: Jude Bellingham Deal 'Done', Ivan Toney Open to Liverpool Move

