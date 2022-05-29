Skip to main content
Report: Liverpool's Move For Heung-Min Son Dashed As Tottenham Hotspur Finish In Champions League Places

Liverpool's potential move for Tottenham Hotspur's Heung-Min Son has taken a blow after the London side secured fourth spot on the final day to ensure Champions League football next season.

Jurgen Klopp has often spoken highly of the South Korean, and was thought to have been eyeing a move to bring Son to Anfield this summer, given the expectation that the Reds would lose either Mohamed Salah or Sadio Mane, as per Football.london.

Son Heung-Min

Son was the joint winner of the Golden Boot last campaign with Salah, after the pair notched 21 Premier League goals each across the campaign. But, after Spurs' upturn in form in the final weeks of the season, they safely secured Champions League football on the final day with an emphatic 5-0 win over Norwich. The 29-year-old also netted home and away against the Reds last season.

Since Antonio Conte came into Spurs, he has developed a strong relationship with the winger, and Son now looks set to remain in London beyond this summer and extend his seven year stay in North London.

Given recent reports that Mane wants to leave the Reds this summer, Klopp's search for a replacement may soon get underway, but the German may now have to look elsewhere.

