Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Mohamed Salah Spotted In London Ahead of Arsenal Game Despite Injury Scare

Even though Mohamed Salah picked up an injury last week, the Egyptian has travelled to London with the first team ahead of the Arsenal game.

When Mohamed Salah was forced off the pitch against Brighton on Saturday, a lot of fans feared the worse

Mohamed Salah

Then, when the Egyptian was not pictured in training on Monday, it looked like he would miss out.

Luckily, Salah has now been declared fit to play tonight's game against Mikel Arteta's Gunner's 

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Salah was also seen with the first-team squad that travelled down to London doing the usual walk around the area before the game starts.

It's still unsure whether Salah is fit enough to start tonight's game but the fact that he is out with his teammates is surely a good sign.

We also know that Mo loves a goal against Arsenal and with a chance to add to his 20 Premier League goals, Salah won't want to miss any games for the remainder of the season.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

Liverpool Players Arsenal Diogo Jota Minamino Robertson Fabinho Firmino Virgil Curtis Jones Konate Milner
Match Coverage

Liverpool vs. Arsenal | Predicted Line-Up | Mohamed Salah Fit to Start?

By Stephen Smith1 hour ago
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring a goal during the English Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield in Liverpool, Britain on Aug. 24, 2019. Liverpool won 3-1. (Xinhua
Match Coverage

Opposition Preview: Liverpool Face Champions League-Chasing Arsenal At The Emirates As They Hunt For European Football

By James Sadler2 hours ago
Gavi
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Offer Barcelona Sensation Gavi Annual Salary Of €6million Reliable Journalist Confirms

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Goodison Park
Non LFC

Everton v Newcastle United: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | UK, US, Canada, India, Australia

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago
Xavi Barcelona
Non LFC

Galatasaray v Barcelona: How to Watch/Live Stream | UEFA Europa League | UK, Spain, US, Canada, India, Australia

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago
Diego Simeone
Non LFC

Watch: Manchester United 0-1 Atletico Madrid | Match Highlights | UEFA Champions League

By Neil Andrew14 hours ago
Renan Lodi
Non LFC

Watch: Renan Lodi Goal Gives Atletico Madrid The Lead Against Manchester United At Old Trafford

By Neil Andrew16 hours ago
Erling Haaland during Sevilla Champions League Match
Transfers

Report: Erling Haaland Opens Door To Liverpool Move, With Jurgen Klopp Being Key For Borrusia Dortmund Superstar

By Damon Carr17 hours ago