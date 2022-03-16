Mohamed Salah Spotted In London Ahead of Arsenal Game Despite Injury Scare

Even though Mohamed Salah picked up an injury last week, the Egyptian has travelled to London with the first team ahead of the Arsenal game.

When Mohamed Salah was forced off the pitch against Brighton on Saturday, a lot of fans feared the worse

IMAGO / colorsport

Then, when the Egyptian was not pictured in training on Monday, it looked like he would miss out.

Luckily, Salah has now been declared fit to play tonight's game against Mikel Arteta's Gunner's

Salah was also seen with the first-team squad that travelled down to London doing the usual walk around the area before the game starts.

It's still unsure whether Salah is fit enough to start tonight's game but the fact that he is out with his teammates is surely a good sign.

We also know that Mo loves a goal against Arsenal and with a chance to add to his 20 Premier League goals, Salah won't want to miss any games for the remainder of the season.

