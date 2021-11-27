2021 Ballon d'Or Betting Odds - Salah, Messi, Lewandowski, Mbappe, Ronaldo, Neymar, Benzema

Ahead of the 2021 Ballon d'Or awards on Monday in Paris, we take a look at the betting odds for the prestigious trophy.

The reigning holder is Lionel Messi who picked up the trophy in 2019. There was no award in 2020 due to the Covid 19 pandemic.

The Argentine is likely to be in the mix again but will be pushed hard for the trophy by Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Munich, Karim Benzema of Real Madrid and Mohamed Salah of Liverpool.

Here are the betting odds from Skybet for this year's Ballon d'Or winner:

Player Odds Lionel Messi 4/11 Robert Lewandowski 2/1 Karim Benzema 25/1 Mohamed Salah 25/1 Jorginho 33/1 Ronaldo 66/1 Kylian Mbappe 66/1 N'Golo Kante 66/1 Bruno Fernandes 80/1 Gianluigi Donnarumma 80/1 Giorgio Chiellini 100/1 Paul Pogba 100/1 Harry Kane 150/1 Mason Mount 150/1 Neymar 150/1 Phil Foden 150/1 Raheem Sterling 150/1 Romelu Lukaku 150/1 Ruben Dias 150/1 Simon Kjaer 150/1 Kevin de Bruyne 200/1 Leonardo Bonucci 200/1 Luis Suarez 200/1 Cesar Azpilicueta 250/1 Erling Haaland 250/1 Gerard Moreno 250/1 Lautaro Martinez 250/1 Luka Modric 250/1 Nicolo Barella 250/1 Pedri 250/1 Riyad Mahrez 250/1

