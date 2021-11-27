2021 Ballon d'Or Betting Odds - Salah, Messi, Lewandowski, Mbappe, Ronaldo, Neymar, Benzema
Ahead of the 2021 Ballon d'Or awards on Monday in Paris, we take a look at the betting odds for the prestigious trophy.
The reigning holder is Lionel Messi who picked up the trophy in 2019. There was no award in 2020 due to the Covid 19 pandemic.
The Argentine is likely to be in the mix again but will be pushed hard for the trophy by Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Munich, Karim Benzema of Real Madrid and Mohamed Salah of Liverpool.
Here are the betting odds from Skybet for this year's Ballon d'Or winner:
|Player
|Odds
Lionel Messi
4/11
Robert Lewandowski
2/1
Karim Benzema
25/1
Mohamed Salah
25/1
Jorginho
33/1
Ronaldo
66/1
Kylian Mbappe
66/1
N'Golo Kante
66/1
Bruno Fernandes
80/1
Gianluigi Donnarumma
80/1
Giorgio Chiellini
100/1
Paul Pogba
100/1
Harry Kane
150/1
Mason Mount
150/1
Neymar
150/1
Phil Foden
150/1
Raheem Sterling
150/1
Romelu Lukaku
150/1
Ruben Dias
150/1
Simon Kjaer
150/1
Kevin de Bruyne
200/1
Leonardo Bonucci
200/1
Luis Suarez
200/1
Cesar Azpilicueta
250/1
Erling Haaland
250/1
Gerard Moreno
250/1
Lautaro Martinez
250/1
Luka Modric
250/1
Nicolo Barella
250/1
Pedri
250/1
Riyad Mahrez
250/1
