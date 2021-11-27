Skip to main content
November 27, 2021
2021 Ballon d'Or Betting Odds - Salah, Messi, Lewandowski, Mbappe, Ronaldo, Neymar, Benzema

Ahead of the 2021 Ballon d'Or awards on Monday in Paris, we take a look at the betting odds for the prestigious trophy.

The reigning holder is Lionel Messi who picked up the trophy in 2019. There was no award in 2020 due to the Covid 19 pandemic.

The Argentine is likely to be in the mix again but will be pushed hard for the trophy by Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Munich, Karim Benzema of Real Madrid and Mohamed Salah of Liverpool.

Here are the betting odds from Skybet for this year's Ballon d'Or winner:

Betting Odds - 2021 Ballon d'Or Winner

Skybet

PlayerOdds

Lionel Messi

4/11

Robert Lewandowski

2/1

Karim Benzema

25/1

Mohamed Salah

25/1

Jorginho

33/1

Ronaldo

66/1

Kylian Mbappe

66/1

N'Golo Kante

66/1

Bruno Fernandes

80/1

Gianluigi Donnarumma

80/1

Giorgio Chiellini

100/1

Paul Pogba

100/1

Harry Kane

150/1

Mason Mount

150/1

Neymar

150/1

Phil Foden

150/1

Raheem Sterling

150/1

Romelu Lukaku

150/1

Ruben Dias

150/1

Simon Kjaer

150/1

Kevin de Bruyne

200/1

Leonardo Bonucci

200/1

Luis Suarez

200/1

Cesar Azpilicueta

250/1

Erling Haaland

250/1

Gerard Moreno

250/1

Lautaro Martinez

250/1

Luka Modric

250/1

Nicolo Barella

250/1

Pedri

250/1

Riyad Mahrez

250/1

