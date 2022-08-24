Skip to main content

2022-23 EFL Cup | Who Can Liverpool Draw?

The 2022-23 EFL Cup second round matches conclude this evening, with the draw for the third round succeeding the games tonight on Sky Sports.

There will be 25 teams that qualify for the third round after winning their second round ties, plus seven more Premier League teams will be entered into the draw.

The holders, Liverpool, will be drawn in the third round, alongside Premier League rivals Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, and West Ham United.

There is a possibility Liverpool could be drawn against a more difficult opponent like the ones listed above as early as the third round.

Other Premier League clubs that have qualified for the third round include; Everton, Aston Villa, Brentford, Nottingham Forest, Leicester City, Southampton, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Bournemouth, Crystal Palace. Fulham were knocked out of the competition, and Brighton and Hove Albion, Newcastle United, and Leeds United all play tonight.

Lower down the leagues, Liverpool could be drawn against Charlton Athletic, Burnley, Sheffield Wednesday, Crawley Town, Milton Keynes Dons, Newport County, Morecambe, Lincoln City, Derby County, Blackburn Rovers, Stevenage, or Gillingham - who have all qualified for the third round.

Forest Green Rovers, Wycombe Wanderers, Bristol City, Barnsley, and Tranmere Rovers can all also still qualify depending on their results tonight.

It's fair to say, the competition is truly underway as Liverpool look to capture a record 10th EFL Cup title.

