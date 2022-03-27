Skip to main content
2022 World Cup: Who Has Already Qualified For Qatar? What Is Left To Be Decided?

As the World Cup qualifiers around the globe near completion, we can bring you the details of who has already qualified and who is still in the hunt for the remaining places.

World Cup, Qatar

Teams Already Qualified

The 19 teams below have all qualified for this year's finals.

England

Germany

Denmark

Brazil

France

Belgium

Croatia

Spain

Serbia

Switzerland

Netherlands

Argentina

Iran

South Korea

Japan

Saudi Arabia

Ecuador

Uruguay

Qatar

Remaining UEFA (European) Qualifiers To Be Decided

Three further teams from Europe will also qualify by winning the playoff matches below.

Poland v Sweden

Scotland/Ukraine v Wales

North Macedonia v Portugal

Diogo Jota celebrates for Portugal

CAF (Africa) Qualifiers To Be Decided

Five teams from Africa will also qualify should they win the following playoff matches.

DR Congo v Morocco

Cameroon v Algeria

Mali v Tunisia

Egypt v Senegal

Ghana v Nigeria

Mohamed Salah Sadio Mane

Remaining CONMEBOL (South America) Qualifiers To Be Decided

Peru currently occupy fifth place in the standings on 21 points, one point ahead of Colombia in sixth with Chile a further point back in seventh.

In the Round 18 fixtures, Peru are at home to Paraguay, Colombia are away to Venezuela, and Chile host Uruguay as they battle for the fifth spot.

The team that finishes fifth in the CONMEBOL standings will playoff against either Australia or the United Arab Emirates in an intercontinental playoff.

CONCACAF (North America) Qualifiers To Be Decided

The top three teams in the CONCACAF standings will qualify automatically. As it stands Canada, USA and Mexico are in those spots.

Costa Rica and Panama can still force their way into contention with just two matches left.

The team that finishes in fourth place will playoff against the winner of the Oceania World Cup qualifiers.

