2022 World Cup: Who Has Already Qualified For Qatar? What Is Left To Be Decided?
As the World Cup qualifiers around the globe near completion, we can bring you the details of who has already qualified and who is still in the hunt for the remaining places.
Teams Already Qualified
The 19 teams below have all qualified for this year's finals.
England
Germany
Denmark
Brazil
France
Belgium
Croatia
Spain
Serbia
Switzerland
Netherlands
Argentina
Iran
South Korea
Japan
Saudi Arabia
Ecuador
Uruguay
Qatar
Remaining UEFA (European) Qualifiers To Be Decided
Three further teams from Europe will also qualify by winning the playoff matches below.
Poland v Sweden
Scotland/Ukraine v Wales
North Macedonia v Portugal
CAF (Africa) Qualifiers To Be Decided
Five teams from Africa will also qualify should they win the following playoff matches.
DR Congo v Morocco
Cameroon v Algeria
Mali v Tunisia
Egypt v Senegal
Ghana v Nigeria
Remaining CONMEBOL (South America) Qualifiers To Be Decided
Peru currently occupy fifth place in the standings on 21 points, one point ahead of Colombia in sixth with Chile a further point back in seventh.
In the Round 18 fixtures, Peru are at home to Paraguay, Colombia are away to Venezuela, and Chile host Uruguay as they battle for the fifth spot.
The team that finishes fifth in the CONMEBOL standings will playoff against either Australia or the United Arab Emirates in an intercontinental playoff.
CONCACAF (North America) Qualifiers To Be Decided
The top three teams in the CONCACAF standings will qualify automatically. As it stands Canada, USA and Mexico are in those spots.
Costa Rica and Panama can still force their way into contention with just two matches left.
The team that finishes in fourth place will playoff against the winner of the Oceania World Cup qualifiers.
